$0.17 EPS Expected for Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) will announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hometrust Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.22. Hometrust Bancshares posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hometrust Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.68 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hometrust Bancshares.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $31.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.10 million. Hometrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 13.68%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HTBI. BidaskClub raised Hometrust Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Hometrust Bancshares from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised Hometrust Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Hometrust Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

HTBI stock opened at $16.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $279.47 million, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.69. Hometrust Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $27.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

In related news, Director Richard Tyrone Williams purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.89 per share, for a total transaction of $27,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,726.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Hunter Westbrook acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $50,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,972.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $156,640 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hometrust Bancshares by 3.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 534,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,517,000 after acquiring an additional 15,951 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hometrust Bancshares by 6.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 13,253 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in Hometrust Bancshares by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 165,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hometrust Bancshares by 11.1% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Hometrust Bancshares by 2.8% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 139,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

