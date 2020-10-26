-$0.15 EPS Expected for Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Strongbridge Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.39). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Strongbridge Biopharma.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.08). Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 205.02% and a negative return on equity of 80.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 million.

SBBP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.05.

In related news, major shareholder Associates L.L.C. Cdk bought 1,473,377 shares of Strongbridge Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $3,315,098.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 11.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 756,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 80,569 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 34.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 532,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 135,490 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 15.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 13,980 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

SBBP stock opened at $2.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $4.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.72.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

