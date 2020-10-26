-$0.03 EPS Expected for Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) will announce ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Covanta’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Covanta posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 130%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Covanta will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Covanta.

Get Covanta alerts:

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.27 million.

CVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Covanta in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covanta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVA. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Covanta by 0.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 263,827 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its stake in Covanta by 18.6% during the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 12,747 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Covanta by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 145,344 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Covanta by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 72,515 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Covanta by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,550 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Covanta stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. Covanta has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $16.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average of $8.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 457.14%.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Covanta (CVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.