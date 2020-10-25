Ziegler Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,222 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,116 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Wintrust Financial worth $7,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 806,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,179,000 after buying an additional 185,727 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,474,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,470,000 after buying an additional 91,164 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 730,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,995,000 after buying an additional 47,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 727,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,731,000 after buying an additional 70,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer bought 1,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.57 per share, for a total transaction of $31,591.73. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,909,084.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WTFC. Wedbush lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.44.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $50.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.19. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $71.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.59. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

