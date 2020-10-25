Ziegler Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 78.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 40,404 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conning Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 6,484 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 415 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price target (up from $570.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $530.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.97.

In other Netflix news, Director Susan E. Rice sold 1,337 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.68, for a total transaction of $680,105.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 218 shares in the company, valued at $110,892.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $5,057,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,023.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 332,986 shares of company stock worth $169,898,723 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $488.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $268.80 and a twelve month high of $575.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.34 billion, a PE ratio of 78.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $505.26 and its 200 day moving average is $468.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

