Ziegler Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,694 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Simmons First National worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 1,856.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 16.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 162.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $17.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.99. Simmons First National Co. has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $27.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 24.91%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SFNC shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. DA Davidson lowered Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised Simmons First National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Simmons First National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

In related news, Director Steven A. Cosse bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.63 per share, for a total transaction of $166,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,335.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and small business administration lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

