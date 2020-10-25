Ziegler Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 223,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,812 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $8,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 96,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 38,379 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 670.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 144,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 125,930 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 201,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 99,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HCAT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Health Catalyst from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Health Catalyst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Health Catalyst from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.82.

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $34.52 on Friday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.48 and a 1-year high of $41.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.91. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 0.54.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.24. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 46.91%. The company had revenue of $43.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Health Catalyst news, Director D Fraser Bullock sold 1,700 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $62,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,218.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita Pramoda sold 4,000 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $125,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 766,668 shares of company stock valued at $24,926,708. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

