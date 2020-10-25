Ziegler Capital Management LLC Takes $833,000 Position in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Seneca Foods as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods in the first quarter valued at $103,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 13.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods during the second quarter worth $120,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods during the second quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 43.4% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

SENEA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Seneca Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Seneca Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SENEA opened at $41.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $375.65 million, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.16 and its 200-day moving average is $38.05. Seneca Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $288.17 million for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 5.29%.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Paradise, Seneca Farms, and CherryMan.

