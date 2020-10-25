Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 797 Shares of Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,668 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,951,000 after purchasing an additional 51,126 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 465,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 211,535 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 301,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 42,849 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Primoris Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,763,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PRIM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Sidoti increased their target price on Primoris Services from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub cut Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Primoris Services from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $186,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,293 shares in the company, valued at $360,586.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas E. Tucker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $281,900 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PRIM stock opened at $19.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.19. Primoris Services Corp has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $23.73.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $908.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.43 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Primoris Services Corp will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.91%.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.