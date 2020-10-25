Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 69,293 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 71.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,224 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 69,293 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $7,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,834,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,559,929,000 after buying an additional 278,879 shares during the period. AXA increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 642,117 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $92,452,000 after buying an additional 74,972 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,398,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $196.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America set a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.60.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.07, for a total transaction of $2,896,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,963,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,785,110,866. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 238 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.78, for a total value of $57,781.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $7,632,760.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 754,767 shares of company stock worth $176,819,185. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $250.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $251.50 and its 200 day moving average is $201.82. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $227.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.86, a P/E/G ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.27.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

