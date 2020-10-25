Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 5,881 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,881 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Lakeland Financial worth $5,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 442,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,223,000 after purchasing an additional 19,330 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 65,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $491,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Financial stock opened at $49.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.36 and its 200 day moving average is $43.44. Lakeland Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $30.49 and a twelve month high of $53.00.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $50.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.55 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 32.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.50%.

In other Lakeland Financial news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $125,575.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

LKFN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Lakeland Financial Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

