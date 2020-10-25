Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 5,538 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,538 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1,795.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,253 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 75.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

MMP opened at $37.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.00. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $65.34.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $460.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.07 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.93% and a net margin of 37.15%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $1.028 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.34%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Securities assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.05.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

Further Reading: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.