Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 4,061 Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,061 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.36% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,344 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 6,069 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCEI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bonanza Creek Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of BCEI opened at $20.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $421.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $25.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.86.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $36.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.82 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 28.91% and a return on equity of 7.51%. Equities research analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved reserves of 121.9 million barrel of oil equivalent.

