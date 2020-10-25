Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 34,639 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 601,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 34,639 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 0.9% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $22,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 847.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $38.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.49. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $40.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFE. ValuEngine cut Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Atlantic Securities cut Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.81.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

