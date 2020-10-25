Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 2,690 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Kadant worth $7,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KAI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 2.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 2.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Kadant by 237.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Kadant by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Kadant by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KAI opened at $120.00 on Friday. Kadant Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.71 and a 12-month high of $127.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. Kadant had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $152.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

Several research firms have commented on KAI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kadant in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Kadant from $75.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.25.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $121,499.07. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $57,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,100 shares of company stock worth $664,090 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components worldwide. The company's Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

