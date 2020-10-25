Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 2,353 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,353 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.32% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $7,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 11,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 252.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

MTSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Northland Securities raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.45.

Shares of MTSI opened at $35.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.98 and a 200 day moving average of $33.30. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $44.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.93 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.74.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $137.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 922 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $32,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 8,882 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $381,126.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,630,425.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,754 shares of company stock valued at $763,851 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems.

