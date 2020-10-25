Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 2,191 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,105 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $15,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 640.6% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlantic Trust LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 42.0% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 57.6% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. MKM Partners started coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Walmart from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.46.

WMT stock opened at $143.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $151.33. The stock has a market cap of $407.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,595,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total value of $10,983,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,858,073 shares in the company, valued at $240,100,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock worth $138,850,587. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

