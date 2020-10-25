Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 2,120 Shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WDR shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Waddell & Reed Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waddell & Reed Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Waddell & Reed Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised Waddell & Reed Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $14.50.

NYSE WDR opened at $16.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day moving average is $14.75. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $18.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.44.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $240.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.26 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.19%.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

