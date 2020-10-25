Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 188 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Minerals Technologies worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock opened at $58.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.28 and a 52-week high of $59.65. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.68.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.02). Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $357.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 4.73%.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

