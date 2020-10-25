Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 1,724 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,411 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $6,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Shopify by 355.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Shopify by 342.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,616 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,771,000 after purchasing an additional 42,260 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Shopify by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $1,026.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $123.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,682.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $995.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $876.82. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $282.08 and a one year high of $1,146.91.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.04. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $714.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $725.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wedbush raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $998.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $970.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,022.25.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

