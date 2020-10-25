Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 1,703 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 222.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOC opened at $17.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.07 and a 200 day moving average of $17.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.81. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $109.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.84 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 20.55%. Physicians Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 92.93%.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, CFO Jeffrey Theiler sold 27,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $492,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert Black, Jr. acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.13 per share, with a total value of $50,764.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,699.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DOC. TheStreet upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Colliers Secur. assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.92.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

