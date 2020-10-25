Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 1,486 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,325 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Quanex Building Products worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 179.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 294,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 189,235 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 29.3% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 758,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,528,000 after purchasing an additional 171,790 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 87.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 241,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 112,664 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 64.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 165,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 64,604 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 30.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 238,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 55,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

NX opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.72 and its 200-day moving average is $14.61. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $20.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $656.10 million, a P/E ratio of -45.45 and a beta of 1.60.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.26. Quanex Building Products had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $212.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

In related news, Director Joseph D. Rupp sold 6,390 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $125,180.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,557. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,170 shares of company stock worth $364,805. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. CJS Securities raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

