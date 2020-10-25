Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 13,808 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,808 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.4% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in PPL by 3.2% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 13,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its position in PPL by 3.3% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in PPL by 6.2% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in PPL by 21.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL opened at $28.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $36.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.79.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. PPL had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.76%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.50 to $29.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

