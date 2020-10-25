Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 1,221 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.64% of American Woodmark worth $8,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMWD. FMR LLC increased its stake in American Woodmark by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,166,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in American Woodmark by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 11,372 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in American Woodmark by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in American Woodmark by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,764,000 after purchasing an additional 9,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

In other American Woodmark news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 4,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.61, for a total value of $357,421.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,131.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMWD stock opened at $86.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 2.43. American Woodmark Co. has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $117.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.07 and a 200 day moving average of $72.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $390.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. American Woodmark’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

AMWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Woodmark from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on American Woodmark from $79.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on American Woodmark from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Woodmark has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.