Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 1,153 Shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sykes Enterprises were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 268.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYKE stock opened at $36.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.89 and a 200 day moving average of $29.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $22.12 and a 52 week high of $38.24.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.31 million. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Sykes Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

In other Sykes Enterprises news, EVP Lawrence Zingale sold 4,700 shares of Sykes Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $150,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

