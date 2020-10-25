Ziegler Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 491,621 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 32,446 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.54% of Knowles worth $7,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Knowles by 39.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,982,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,518,000 after acquiring an additional 850,466 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Knowles by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,629,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,183,000 after purchasing an additional 156,917 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Knowles by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,847,274 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,189,000 after purchasing an additional 79,637 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Knowles by 113.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,188,914 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,143,000 after purchasing an additional 630,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Knowles by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,662 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,703,000 after purchasing an additional 79,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on KN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Knowles from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Knowles from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

In other news, Director Donald Macleod acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.09 per share, with a total value of $150,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,284.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KN opened at $16.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 95.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Knowles Co. has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $22.79.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.41 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 2.20%. Knowles’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Knowles Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Knowles Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

