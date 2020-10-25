Ziegler Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,449 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $456,570,000 after acquiring an additional 74,425 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in United Rentals by 113.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,859,222 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,376,000 after buying an additional 989,470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in United Rentals by 15.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,187,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,191,000 after buying an additional 157,021 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the second quarter worth about $91,355,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in United Rentals by 20.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,103,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,491,000 after buying an additional 190,007 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

URI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Barclays lowered United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Rentals from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on United Rentals from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.00.

URI stock opened at $188.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $203.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.75. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total transaction of $2,641,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

