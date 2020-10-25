Ziegler Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Regal Beloit during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 104.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 369.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 417.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regal Beloit in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 4,184 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total transaction of $407,647.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,281.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dean A. Foate sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $723,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,458,206.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,136 shares of company stock worth $1,174,887. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RBC. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.14.

Shares of NYSE RBC opened at $100.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Regal Beloit Co. has a 52-week low of $51.99 and a 52-week high of $103.32.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $634.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.32 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regal Beloit Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.86%.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

