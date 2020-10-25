Ziegler Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,834 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 78.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 33,873 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 13.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 110,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 37.2% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 39,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $28.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $38.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.94.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.16). Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $483.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

