Ziegler Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 14.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,660 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $7,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cutler Group LP increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 108.8% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 265.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 24.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter worth about $132,000.

A number of analysts have commented on NXST shares. ValuEngine cut Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.14.

In other news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $282,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,538. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 8,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $868,962.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,771,852.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,057 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,227. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $90.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.32 and a 200 day moving average of $83.68. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $133.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.85. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $914.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

