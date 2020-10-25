Ziegler Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) by 68.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,874 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Atkore International Group worth $6,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATKR. FMR LLC boosted its position in Atkore International Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,815,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,364,000 after purchasing an additional 287,679 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Atkore International Group by 52.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 773,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,164,000 after purchasing an additional 264,641 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Atkore International Group by 126.8% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 462,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,637,000 after purchasing an additional 258,316 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Atkore International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $4,656,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,062,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,415,000 after acquiring an additional 140,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 15,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $404,064.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,255.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $1,442,250.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,862 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,756. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATKR opened at $23.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.77. Atkore International Group Inc has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.64 million. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Atkore International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

About Atkore International Group

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

