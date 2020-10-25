Ziegler Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,804,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,541,000 after buying an additional 57,514 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 17.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 582,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,196,000 after purchasing an additional 85,113 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 5.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 529,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,593,000 after purchasing an additional 25,956 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 29.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 355,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,534,000 after purchasing an additional 80,876 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 10.1% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 198,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,552,000 after purchasing an additional 18,226 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Southwest Gas from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Southwest Gas from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Southwest Gas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.43.

Shares of SWX opened at $69.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.20 and its 200 day moving average is $69.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.20. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $89.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $757.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.93 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

