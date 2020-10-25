Ziegler Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $6,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 204,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,991,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,757,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays initiated coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.00.

Shares of CCI opened at $158.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.83. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a twelve month low of $114.18 and a twelve month high of $180.00. The stock has a market cap of $66.50 billion, a PE ratio of 88.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 8.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is 84.36%.

In related news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $978,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,679 shares in the company, valued at $31,425,944.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total transaction of $328,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,634 shares in the company, valued at $432,476.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

