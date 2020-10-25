Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 369,252 Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 369,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,201,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Huntsman as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Huntsman in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Huntsman in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Huntsman in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Huntsman in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Huntsman by 39.6% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntsman alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.06.

Shares of HUN opened at $25.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.90. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Huntsman had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.