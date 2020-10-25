Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Spectrum Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 119.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the second quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 40.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $60.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.23. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $64.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.20, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $984.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.17 million. Spectrum Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on SPB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $62.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.