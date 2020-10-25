Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Spectrum Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 119.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the second quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 40.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $60.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.23. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $64.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.20, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.
Several analysts recently commented on SPB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $62.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.
Spectrum Brands Company Profile
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.
