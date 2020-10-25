Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 37,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the third quarter worth $187,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the third quarter worth $295,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the third quarter worth $944,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the third quarter worth $253,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 2.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Lumber Liquidators currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

NYSE LL opened at $24.62 on Friday. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $29.59. The stock has a market cap of $710.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day moving average of $16.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $230.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.63 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

