Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 779,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Sunstone Hotel Investors at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 31,451 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 13.3% during the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 101,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the third quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter valued at about $439,000.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, COO Marc Andrew Hoffman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.63 per share, with a total value of $76,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SHO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BofA Securities upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $8.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.27. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $14.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $10.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 96.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,988 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

