Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,821 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 90,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,926,000 after acquiring an additional 7,752 shares during the period.

VOO opened at $317.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $311.02 and a 200 day moving average of $291.02. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $329.67.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

