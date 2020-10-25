Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,015 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Webster Financial worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,519,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,699,000 after purchasing an additional 407,702 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 23.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,881,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,426,000 after acquiring an additional 553,760 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 5.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,295,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,679,000 after acquiring an additional 109,403 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Webster Financial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,218,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,485,000 after buying an additional 75,287 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Webster Financial by 80.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,460,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,776,000 after buying an additional 651,014 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Webster Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.11.

Webster Financial stock opened at $33.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.14. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.65. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $54.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $294.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.02 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

