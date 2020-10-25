Ziegler Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 45,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of The St. Joe as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in The St. Joe by 8.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in The St. Joe by 36.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in The St. Joe by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,016,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in The St. Joe by 35.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in The St. Joe by 435.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 774,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,988,000 after purchasing an additional 629,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Get The St. Joe alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded The St. Joe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

NYSE:JOE opened at $26.63 on Friday. The St. Joe Company has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $27.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.37.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.10 million for the quarter. The St. Joe had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 24.67%.

About The St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for The St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.