Ziegler Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Owens & Minor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Owens & Minor by 3.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in Owens & Minor by 14.9% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Owens & Minor by 23.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Owens & Minor by 1.1% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 195,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens & Minor stock opened at $25.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.34. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $27.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.50.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 1.79%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America raised Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.19.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

