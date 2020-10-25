Ziegler Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,673 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,162,926 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $41,771,000 after buying an additional 47,636 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,037,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,492,567 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $53,613,000 after buying an additional 110,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 1,017.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 59,234 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 53,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $37.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $89.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.53 and its 200 day moving average is $45.81.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 76.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.12%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

