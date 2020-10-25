Ziegler Capital Management LLC Makes New $7.24 Million Investment in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 216,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,235,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 26.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 227.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 42,109 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 43.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 35,461 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 77.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 10,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 25.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. 39.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $42.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.76. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $46.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.55.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $223.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.34 million. Analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMRC. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ameresco in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

