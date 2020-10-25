Ziegler Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,951 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 282.7% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 56.1% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 64.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $100.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.66. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $117.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.76.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.42. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.93%. As a group, research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Hilton sold 1,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.19, for a total transaction of $201,754.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP C Timothy White sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $1,842,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 201,300 shares of company stock worth $20,491,499. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MTH shares. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Meritage Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.44.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

