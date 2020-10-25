Ziegler Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,671 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.82% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $7,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 272,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,381,000 after purchasing an additional 21,524 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 9.3% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 218,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,681,000 after purchasing an additional 18,591 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 32.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 170,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,275,000 after purchasing an additional 41,875 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 16.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 164,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,023,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Sidoti upgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th.

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $76.36 on Friday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.35 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.31 and a 200 day moving average of $83.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.13.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

