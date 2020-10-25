Ziegler Capital Management LLC Invests $1.09 Million in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 58,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 964,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,908,000 after buying an additional 20,212 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Heartland Express by 45.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 397,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 124,134 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Heartland Express by 7.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Heartland Express by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,632,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,341,000 after purchasing an additional 109,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Heartland Express by 3.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 53,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust sold 489,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $9,792,382.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 681,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,636,102.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 43.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HTLD shares. Barclays raised Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Wolfe Research raised Heartland Express from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Shares of HTLD stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.51 and its 200 day moving average is $20.19. Heartland Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $22.75.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $162.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.75 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 8.99%.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

