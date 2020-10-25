Ziegler Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 359.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,525 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $7,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 10,233 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,026,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at $475,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

In related news, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,238. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lyle G. Ganske sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,875 shares in the company, valued at $960,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,287 shares of company stock worth $1,668,900. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AIMC stock opened at $44.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.27. Altra Industrial Motion Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.47, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.58.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.41. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $437.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This is a boost from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 5.59%.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

