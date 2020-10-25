Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $913,000 Stock Holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of National HealthCare worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 10,940 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the 1st quarter worth about $1,534,000.

In other news, Director Richard F. Laroche, Jr. purchased 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.93 per share, with a total value of $29,063.61. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 181,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,077,866.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN NHC opened at $66.57 on Friday. National HealthCare Co. has a 12-month low of $55.88 and a 12-month high of $89.11.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $261.64 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

