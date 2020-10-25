Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $8.32 Million Holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,830 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of NuVasive worth $8,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 4,146.1% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,821,223 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $566,813,000 after buying an additional 9,589,922 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,042,305 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,014,000 after buying an additional 74,101 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 758,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,230,000 after buying an additional 26,035 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,761 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,982,000 after buying an additional 6,061 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,956,000.

NUVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub upgraded NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on NuVasive in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $52.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.80. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $81.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -436.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.28.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $203.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

