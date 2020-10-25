Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $8.08 Million Holdings in TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its position in TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,674 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.79% of TPI Composites worth $8,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in TPI Composites by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 679,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,888,000 after buying an additional 16,208 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 54,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 27,172 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 150,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 52,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 26,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 2,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $77,288.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 68,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $1,893,774.48. Insiders have sold 166,113 shares of company stock worth $5,005,529 over the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TPIC shares. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.82.

Shares of TPI Composites stock opened at $33.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 1.66. TPI Composites Inc has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $36.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.68.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $373.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.60 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. TPI Composites’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

